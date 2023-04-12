Japan’s BORIS Share “Nosferatou” Music Video

Japanese legends Boris have shared the official “Nosferatou” music video. “Nosferatou” is from Boris’ 2022 full-length Heavy Rocks & their split LP with Rocky And The Sweden. Video footage is from the band’s last US tour in Los Angeles & San Francisco.

Additionally, Boris begin their Spring EU/UK headline tour dates on April 29 through June 8. Find dates and tickets at borisheavyrocks.com.

Heavy Rocks (2022) is out now on LP/CD/CS/Digital. Order at Relapse.com.

(Photo: Yoshihiro Mori)



