Japan’s BRIDEAR Share “Born Again” Live Video

Japanese metal band Bridear released their new album, Born Again, on June 28 via Psychomanteum Records. A vinyl release is planned for December 1. A CD and merchandise bundle is available to order now at psychoshop.net.

With their recent anouncement that they will be hitting Australia, Japan, Europe, UK, the United States, and Canada, Bridear has shared an official live video for the title track from Born Again, taken from their live show on June 29.

Tour dates:

October (supporting Dream Evil)

31 - Soapbox Beer - Brisbane, Australia

November (supporting Dream Evil)

1 - The Abyss - Canberra, Australia

2 - Marrickville Bowling & Recreation Club - Sydney, Australia

4 - The Leadbeater Hotel - Melbourne, Australia

April

4 - Stereo - Glasgow, UK

5 - The Cluny 2 - Newcastle, UK

6 - Deaf Institute - Manchester, UK

9 - The Parish - Huddersfield, UK

10 - venue tba - Bristol, UK

11 - The Flapper - Birmingham, UK

12 - Underworld - London, UK

The quintet from Fukuoka, Japan jetted out to Gothenburg, Sweden to record their sixth studio album with the legendary metal producer Fredrik Nordström (In Flames, At the Gates, HammerFall, Bring me the Horizon) at Studio Fredman.

Lead singer Kimi comments, “We are very honoured to work with Fredrik Nordström on ‘Born Again’. He has worked with the top names in metal and we are proud he wanted to produce the album! Working with Patric Ullaeus on the video was also a great privilege. I think it shows us moving up to the next level. It captures the energy of this album and presents us in such a powerful way!”

Fredrik Nordström adds, “I really enjoyed working with Bridear. ‘Born Again’ is for sure in my Top 5 albums of my career! They are an amazing band and this is a world-class album.”

Bridear deliver a mission statement of raw and unapologetic heavy metal on Born Again. It is the ultimate showcase of their unique blend of captivating melodies and intense atmosphere alongside unforgiving no-holds-barred walls of mighty riffs, epic solos and bone crushing drums. The album also features the band’s first ever guest with Dream Evil’s Nick Night providing his high-flying vocals on “Die Like This” which closes the record.

“Still Burning” video:

"Cult" video: