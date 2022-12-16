Japan’s G.I.S.M. Announce Official Reissue Of Sophomore Album Military Affairs Neurotic (M.A.N.)

Japan's G.I.S.M. return with the first ever authorized and licensed reissue of their cult sophomore album, Military Affairs Neurotic (M.A.N.) The album, another landmark release for the legendary band, sees the wild pairing of Randy Uchida's iconic guitar playing colliding with the inimitable vocals of G.I.S.M. mastermind Sakevi Yokoyama once again. This reissue features a remaster by Sakevi himself, and sees a first-time official pressing on CD and cassette.

Originally released in 1987, Military Affairs Neurotic (M.A.N.) (Reissue) is available for physical pre-order via Relapse.com. Listen to the Military Affairs Neurotic (M.A.N.) digital reissue on all streaming services here.

A successor to the band's legendary Detestation LP, M.A.N. harnesses G.I.S.M.'s frantic, aggressive take on hardcore punk, and churns out a Heavy Metal edge. Out of the gate, Uchida's guitar solos and soaring leads on the classic opener "Good As It Is" pave the way for what follows - M.A.N. is unmistakably metal, atmospheric, and uncompromising in its vision.

M.A.N. is simply incomparable. The album's production, visual presentation, and the songwriting encapsulates the sound of burning punk spirit and heavy metal grit, and cement G.I.S.M.'s legacy as one of the underground's most idiosyncratic, genre bending, and truly unique bands.

Tracklisting:

“Good As It Is”

“Frozen Dirt”

“Nations Prosperity”

“Anatomy Love Violence GISM”

“Meaning Corrupted 1 (Fatigue)”

“Military Affairs Neurotic”

“Meaning Corrupted 2 (Degeneration)”

“Meaning Corrupted 3 (Destruction)”

(Photo – Gin Satoh / Beast Arts International)