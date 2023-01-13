Japan’s LONESOME_BLUE Releases “Body Rock” Lyric Video

All-female Japanese j-rock/power metal act Lonesome_Blue released their full-length debut Second To None via Victor Entertainment / JPU Records in December 2022. The album follows their First Utterance EP, issued earlier in 2022. A new lyric video for the energetic "Body Rock" is available below.

The band’s lineup consists of Maiko Nomura on vocals, Narumi on guitar, Yuuki Hirose on bass, and Mizuki on drums.

Tracklisting:

“Face The Fear”

“Body Rock”

“It’s My Time!”

“Blue Like Sapphire (The Flower Of Hope)”

“Mine”

“Hide And Seek”

“Superhero”

“Aurora”

“Blind In The Chaos”

“Rising Up For Gloria”

“Face The Fear” video:

Album trailer: