December 27, 2022, 43 minutes ago

Japan’s LONESOME_BLUE Releases Full-Length Debut Second To None

All-female Japanese j-rock/power metal act Lonesome_Blue has released their full-length debut Second To None via Victor Entertainment / JPU Records. The album follows their First Utterance EP, issued earlier in 2022. Check out a video for opening track, “Face The Fear”, below.

The band’s lineup consists of Maiko Nomura on vocals, Narumi on guitar, Yuuki Hirose on bass, and Mizuki on drums.

Tracklisting:

“Face The Fear”
“Body Rock”
“It’s My Time!”
“Blue Like Sapphire (The Flower Of Hope)”
“Mine”
“Hide And Seek”
“Superhero”
“Aurora”
“Blind In The Chaos”
“Rising Up For Gloria”

“Face The Fear” video:

Album trailer:



