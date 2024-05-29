Japan’s LOVEBITES Announce Three September U.S. Dates

Japanese power metal sensations Lovebites has announced their first ever U.S. tour, albeit a short one, with three dates in September. The three dates will follow their U.S. debut at Progpower USA 2024 on September 6.

The Thin Line Between Love And Hate Tour begins on September 8 and includes dates in Dallas, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

Dates:

September

8 – Dallas, TX – Cambridge Room at House Of Blues

10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo

12 – San Francisco, CA – Café Du Nord

The band says in a statement: “USA! We won't disappoint you! So happy to announce our first US tour!

“Exclusive FC presales start June 3 at 10 AM local time! If you are a FC member, get a password and purchase your ticket with it before general on-sales begin!”

For additional information and how to obtain the password, head here.

Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster.