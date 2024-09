Japan’s LOVEBITES Performs Second U.S. Show Ever In Dallas; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

Japanese power metal sensation Lovebites performed their second U.S. show ever in Dallas, TX at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall on September 8. The band made their U.S. debut at ProgPower USA 2024 on September 6. Check out fan-filmed video of “Glory To The World”, “Stand And Deliver”, and “Raise Some Hell” below.

Lovebites has two dates left on their U.S. run:

September

10 – Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex (Venue upgrade)

12 – San Francisco, CA – Café Du Nord