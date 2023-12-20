Japan’s LOVEBITES Release New Live Album / Blu-Ray Knockin’ At Heaven’s Gate Part II

Japan power metal act Lovebites has released their brand-new live Blu-ray/DVD, 2CD set Knockin' At Heaven's Gate - Part Ⅱ featuring Night 2 of their two comeback shows "We Are The Resurrection" in March 2023. The set is available through Victor Records and can be ordered at victor-store.jp.

The show featured five songs not performed on the first night. Blu-ray and DVD include not only the live footage, but also 'Alternate Edits' with a focus on each member, as bonus footage. And commentary by the band as supplementary audio is on the live footage.

Tracklisting:

CD1

“Opening (The Five Coffins)”

“The Awakening”

“Holy War”

“Bravehearted”

“Golden Destination”

“Stand And Deliver (Shoot ‘Em Down)”

“Break The Wall”

“Empty Daydream”

CD2

“Piano Solo (Etude Op.10, No.12)”

“Swan Song”

“Judgement Day”

“When Destinies Align”

“M.D.O.”

“Under The Red Sky”

“Glory To The World”

“We The United”

“Stand And Deliver (Shoot ‘Em Down)”:

“Swan Song”: