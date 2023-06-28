Japan’s LOVEBITES To Release Knockin’ At Heaven’s Gate Live Album, Blu-ray In August

The Japanese heavy metal band Lovebites will release the new live Blu-ray, DVD and double-CD featuring night one of their two comeback shows We Are The Resurrection with new bassist Fami from this past March. That was the first time the band has appeared in front of audience since April 2021. Titled Knockin’ At Heaven’s Gate, the live release will be issued August 23 through Victor Records.

The Blu-ray and DVD includes not only the live footage, but also 'Behind the Scenes' and an opening video narrated by Mikee W. Goodman of SikTh as bonuses. And commentary by the band members as supplementary audio is on the live footage. Preorders available at victor-store.jp.

Tracklisting:

CD1

“Opening (The Five Coffins)

“The Awakening”

“The Hammer Of Wrath”

“Bravehearted”

“Don’t Bite The Dust”

“Stand And Deliver (Shoot ‘Em Down)”

“Shadowmaker”

“Break The Ball”

“Dancing With The Devil”

CD2

Piano Solo

“Liar”

“Judgement Day”

“Nameless Warrior”

“M.D.O.”

“When Destinies Align”

“Holy War”

“Glory To The World”