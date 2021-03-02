Japan’s MORTIFY Sign To Horror Pain Gore Death Productions; Grotesque Buzzsaw Defilement EP Out In April

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions have signed Japanese HM-2 grinding supergroup Mortify. The new EP Grotesque Buzzsaw Defilement is up now for preorder and will be released April 2 on CD and Digital formats. Preorders available on Bandcamp.

Mortify are a grinding supergroup featuring Koreeda (ex-Coffins/Trikorona) on guitar, Ryohei (Final Exit/su19b) on drums and Adam (Disrotted, Sick/Tired) on vocals. Grotesque Buzzsaw Defilement showcases intense, old school grindcore madness with a touch of HM-2 Swedish death metal flavor. Vicious, savage and extreme, Mortify present 13 tracks in nine and a half minutes that melt your face off including an Agathocles cover.

Tracklisting:

“Flesh Creep”

“Musty Trudge”

“Organ Terror”

“Obelisk Of Suffering”

“100 Rats”

“No Survivors”

“No!” (Agathocles cover)

“Grabby Hands”

“Brain Gurglar”

“Adhesives”

“Mangy Mutts”

“Smells Of Barfs”

“Deviant”

