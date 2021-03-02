Japan’s MORTIFY Sign To Horror Pain Gore Death Productions; Grotesque Buzzsaw Defilement EP Out In April
March 2, 2021, 14 minutes ago
Horror Pain Gore Death Productions have signed Japanese HM-2 grinding supergroup Mortify. The new EP Grotesque Buzzsaw Defilement is up now for preorder and will be released April 2 on CD and Digital formats. Preorders available on Bandcamp.
Mortify are a grinding supergroup featuring Koreeda (ex-Coffins/Trikorona) on guitar, Ryohei (Final Exit/su19b) on drums and Adam (Disrotted, Sick/Tired) on vocals. Grotesque Buzzsaw Defilement showcases intense, old school grindcore madness with a touch of HM-2 Swedish death metal flavor. Vicious, savage and extreme, Mortify present 13 tracks in nine and a half minutes that melt your face off including an Agathocles cover.
Tracklisting:
“Flesh Creep”
“Musty Trudge”
“Organ Terror”
“Obelisk Of Suffering”
“100 Rats”
“No Survivors”
“No!” (Agathocles cover)
“Grabby Hands”
“Brain Gurglar”
“Adhesives”
“Mangy Mutts”
“Smells Of Barfs”
“Deviant”
“Obelisk Of Suffering”: