Japan’s NEMOPHILA Cover METALLICA’s “Master Of Puppets”; Audio Streaming

Japanese metallers Nemophila have released their cover of the Metallica classic “Master Of Puppets”. The track is taken from their upcoming covers EP, The Initial Impulse – featuring tracks from System Of A Down, Slipknot, and Limp Bizkit. The EP will be released on November 8 via Masterworks.

Nemophila formed in 2019, playing their first live show in August of the same year, supporting Loudness and Hammerfall at Tokyo’s Metal Weekend 2019. The band have released two albums: Seize The Fate (2022) and Revive (2021). Nemophila is Mayu (vocals), Saki (guitar), Hazuki (guitar), Haraguchi-san (bass) and Tamu Murata (drums).

Tracklisting:

“Master Of Puppets” (Metallica)

“Sugar” (System Of A Down)

“(Sic)” (Slipknot)

“Stuck” (Limp Bizkit)

“Master Of Puppets”:

(Photo – Michael Nambu)