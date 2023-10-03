Japan’s NEMOPHILA Cover PANTERA’s “Walk”; Video

Japanese metallers Nemophila have issued a cover of the Pantera classic “Walk”. Check out a video below:

Nemophila formed in 2019, playing their first live show in August of the same year, supporting Loudness and Hammerfall at Tokyo’s Metal Weekend 2019. The band have released two albums: Seize The Fate (2022) and Revive (2021). Nemophila is Mayu (vocals), Saki (guitar), Hazuki (guitar), Haraguchi-san (bass) and Tamu Murata (drums).

(Photo – Michael Nambu)