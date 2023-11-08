Japan’s NEMOPHILA Release Covers EP The Initial Impulse

Japanese metal quintet Nemophila celebrate the bands that shaped their sound while pointing towards new — but still plenty loud — sonic territory on covers EP The Initial Impulse, out now on all streaming platforms worldwide. By taking a swing at works created by some of the most beloved heavy groups ever, Nemophila pay tribute to the past while also declaring that the all-women outfit’s era has just begun. Listen here.

The EP finds Nemophila tackling a varied set of songs from four heavy legends. The five-piece project matches the surging energy of Slipknot’s “(sic)” while vocalist Mayu delivers a guttural scream-sing style that would make Corey Taylor proud. The band replicates the slow-burning intensity of Metallica’s “Master Of Puppets,” while capturing the intensity of System Of A Down on their interpretation of “Sugar.” Nemophila also try out a new, rap-indebted delivery highlighting its dexterity on their take of Limp Bizkit’s “Stuck,” featuring a vocal assist from members of Japanese rockers Rottengraffty.

Out now, the EP shows the rising Japanese metal group showcasing their global influences while highlighting their own perspective on the genre. It’s not just a celebration of the classics, but instead a showcase of Nemophila’s skill and variety.

“We had never seen a recording booth that big before, it was a very unique situation,” vocalist Mayu says. “We hope the passion we brought to recording in that big booth comes through to listeners…and that they enjoy the EP!”

The EP arrives at a time where Nemophila are prepping for a nationwide tour of Japan, building up to their first ever concert at Tokyo’s historic Nippon Budokan…a venue where many of their metal legends have played in decades past.

Five-piece metal band Nemophila represents a new era of heavy music in Japan. Formed in Tokyo in 2019, the quintet shot to attention early on by opening for celebrated groups such as Loudness and Hammerfall. They’ve developed a strong following at home and abroad, bringing a fresh attitude to the genre via pounding original numbers and high-energy covers. They’ve toured around the world, while also performing in some of Japan’s biggest and most beloved venues.

Tracklisting:

“Master Of Puppets” (Metallica)

“Sugar” (System Of A Down)

“(Sic)” (Slipknot)

“Stuck” (Limp Bizkit)

"Stuck":

“Master Of Puppets”: