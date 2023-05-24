Japan’s NEMOPHILA Release “Night Flight” Single, Video

Nemophila, the all-female Japanese band who recently wrapped up a U.S. tour, which was preceded by a performance at Aftershock 2022, have released “Night Flight,” a new song, and its accompanying video.

“This is a song we’ve been playing live for some time, but have not recorded or released it until now,” explains singer/Nemophila founder Mayu of the new track. “Please take a look at the video as well, as it does a great job capturing the spirit of the song.” In March, preceding the band’s SXSW show, Nemophila released the single, “Rise”.

Today’s arrival of “Night Flight” coincides with the release of Seize The Fate, a concert film featuring Nemophila’s February performance from Tokyo’s Zepp DiverCity.

Nemophila formed in 2019, playing their first live show in August of the same year, supporting Loudness and Hammerfall at Tokyo’s Metal Weekend 2019. The band have released two albums: Seize The Fate (2022) and Revive (2021). Nemophila is Mayu (vocals), Saki (guitar), Hazuki (guitar), Haraguchi-san (bass) and Tamu Murata (drums).

(Photo – Michael Nambu)