JARED JAMES NICHOLS Guests On THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND's "Coffee With Ola" (Video)

The Haunted guitarist Ola Englund has shared the latest episode of Coffee With Ola, featuring guitarist Jared James Nichols. They discuss Nichols' pick-less approach to the guitar, fingerstyle technique, guitars and more.

Jared James Nichols is a blues-rock guitarist and singer from East Troy, Wisconsin, best known for his high-energy "pick-less" electric guitar playing technique. He fronts a power trio under his name, rooted in the early 1970s hard-rock vein of Cream and Mountain.

Nichols recently checked in with the following update:

"Here are the first notes a the unveiling of the new guitar.. Here she is… an early 1957 Gibson Les Paul Standard, one of the first Humbucker Equipped Les Paul Standards EVER. Rocking a set of monster real-deal Double White PAFS - crazy black over gold finish by Riggio Guitars showing plenty of flame.

This is nuts and my jaw is on the floor with how badass this one is. I am in tone heaven! Massive thank you to my brother John Ladas for putting this one in my hands…more to come!"