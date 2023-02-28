JARVIS LEATHERBY Reveals CIRITH UNGOL Has Finished New Album, Title Revealed

In a new interview with metalkaoz.com, Night Demon frontman and Cirith Ungol bassist Jarvis Leatherby has revealed the California veteran metallers have recently finished recording a new album and the follow-up to 2020’s Forever Black. The title of Cirith Ungol’s sixth studio album is The Dark Parade and will be released through Metal Blade Records.

The cover art was done by Michael Whelan and is his last piece of his Elric series of prints.