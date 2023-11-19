JASON BECKER Auctioning EDDIE VAN HALEN's "Wolfgang #69" Guitar

Legendary guitarist and composer Jason Becker, who has been living with ALS for decades, is auctioning off a guitar gifted to him by late Van Halen guitarist, Eddie Van Halen, in 1996. The Peavey Wolfgang #69 Guitar, personalized and autographed by Eddie Van Halen, will be auctioned by New York City-based auction house Guernsey's on December 14, 2023.

Yesterday, November 18th, Jason Becker's official Facebook page was updated with the following message:

"Hello, everyone, Jason here.

I want to convey that I'm completely fine with this guitar being put up for auction. It was just collecting dust on my wall, and I thought it should be with someone who would really love and appreciate it as much as I do, and hopefully share it with others.

Over the years, Eddie was incredibly kind and generous to both me and my family. These memories are something that all of us will cherish forever. To many, he was a guitar hero and a larger-than-life character. He meant all of those things to me as well, and then he became my friend.

He was as kind, generous, and compassionate as he was a musical genius. Whenever people visited my house and saw the guitar, their faces would light up, knowing they were close to something that had a connection to Eddie. My family would share stories about the day he came over, sat on our couch, jammed, and hung out with all of us. After Eddie's passing, I shared a video of that special day, revealing a side of him that very few had the privilege to witness. Reading the heartfelt comments and witnessing the overwhelming outpouring of love for Eddie from so many has genuinely touched the depths of my heart.

I hope it serves as an inspiration for people to extend as much love to others as Eddie bestowed upon me and my family on that day." The auction of this guitar will benefit my family in many ways, but equally important, I hope it shines a light on the extraordinary heart that beat within Eddie.

Love to all,

Jason, Family, and Team Becker."

When it comes to guitar legends, no one would question the extraordinary talents of the late Eddie Van Halen. Fewer, however, will know of Jason Becker, the 16-year old phenom who exploded on the rock scene in the mid-1980s, only to contract ALS by the age of 20. Although Jason continues composing music (by using his eyes in a system developed by his father), his days as a lead guitarist were short. But two albums (produced with his friend Marty Friedman) and stints with David Lee Roth cemented Jason’s place forever in the world of rock greats.

Several years ago, this auction sold the three instruments Jason himself played. The proceeds from that sale have gone a long way in easing the life of a man, now in his fifties, forever burdened by his crippling disease. But demands are such that we are now offering Jason’s most treasured instrument - Eddie Van Halen’s personal Peavey EVH Wolfgang guitar.

While Eddie was known to have greatly admired the work of Jason for years, on August 31, 1996 the two men met for the first time when Van Halen visited Becker’s Southern California home. In a video (available above) recorded by Jason’s parents, Eddie Van Halen played a section of 'Eruption' (as well as other tunes) on the guitar before handing it over to the wheelchair-bound artist. He then inscribed the instrument: “Jason. We will play guitar together in the future. Love - from heart to your soul. Eddie Van Halen, ’96.” The two men remained close friends through the end of Eddie’s life.

Production of the Peavey EVH Wolfgang signature guitar (named after Eddie’s son) had just begun at the time of the gift. Jason’s instrument, designated #69, had been culled from the first 100 examples of the model that were made after Eddie tested each one and selected a handful that he deemed best for his personal use. Once selected, the guitar was re-inspected and set up by Jim DeCola, Peavey Guitar Design Engineer / EVH Wolfgang Designer. Jason Becker’s thumbprint now appears on the back of the neck, reflecting its ownership by two true guitar icons.

The instrument comes with an original Certificate of Authenticity and, should the buyer wish, an opportunity to meet with Jason Becker.