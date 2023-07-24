JASON BECKER Selling EDDIE VAN HALEN's "Wolfgang #69" Guitar To Maintain His Quality Of Life

Legendary guitarist and composer Jason Becker, who has been living with ALS for decades, is selling off a guitar gifted to him by late Van Halen guitarist, Eddie Van Halen, in 1996.

The custodian of the guitar, Benny Goodman (aka The Neurotic Guitarist) has released the video below, along with the following message:

"In 1996 Eddie Van Halen visited Jason Becker and his family. Eddie gave Jason his Wolfgang #69 guitar as a gesture of love and now Jason is looking to find the right home for this guitar. It costs over $100k to provide the proper quality of life for someone with ALS, so if you want this EVH guitar

and you want to DONATE A VERY GENEROUS AMOUNT towards Jason's care, please contact me and let's HELP Jason."

For more information, watch the video below: