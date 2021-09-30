JASON BIELER And JEFF SCOTT SOTO Announce Livestream Show From Bluffton, SC Tonight

Guitarist / vocalist Jason Bieler (Saigon Kick, Progject) has checked in with the following update:

"Jeff Scott Soto and I are doing a live stream tonight (September 30th) from the legendary Roasting Room in SC. For all of you that have wanted to see us but we haven't made it to your area yet, now is your shot! Hope you join us!"

Go to this location to purchase tickets. The show begins at 8:00pm EST.

Jason Bieler & Jeff Scott Soto tour dates are as follows:

September

30 - Bluffton, SC - The Roasting Room

October

1 - Atlanta, GA - 37 Main Avondale

8 - Boca Raton, FL - The Funky Biscuit

9 - Tampa, FL - The Attic Ybor

16 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

Jason Bieler & The Baron Von Bielski Orchestra has revealed a lyric video for a brand new track titled "Human Head.” It features a return guest appearance by Andee Blacksugar (KMFDM, Peter Murphy, Blondie).

Vincent Marcone, from My Pet Skeleton contributed one of his amazing original works and his skills in helping create the lyric video, along with Bieler’s artistic sidekick and general boy wonder Robert Merrick contributing on the edit, effects, and fonts.