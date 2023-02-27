JASON BIELER AND THE BARON VON BIELSKI ORCHESTRA Share New "Slowed + Reverb" Version Of "Human Head"; Video

Jason Bieler and the Baron Von Bielski Orchestra has released a gothic time-warped version of "Human Head" along with a haunting video. The original track can be found on the upcoming album Postcards From The Asylum, due out on April 14.

Bieler had this to say about the track: "Some say if you play this mix backwards…it will take 10 minutes…others say playing it forwards will shockingly also take 10 minutes. So I ask…what evil forces are conjuring this inexplicable time based symmetry? The video is dark and moody, not quite as moody as the neighbors wife was when she happened upon us filming this in the Bieler barn…but I digress! Hope it disturbs you and prevents restful slumber! XoXo The Baron"

The follow up to 2021's Songs From The Apocolypse is an eclectic 15-track collection that covers a variety of styles from the ultra-heavy "Sic-Riff" and the power-punk infused "Heathens" to the proggy "Deep Blue" and off-the-wall "Flying Monkeys" (with Marco Minnemann on drums).

Postcards From The Asylum features a guest appearances by:

• Andee Blacksugar: Blondie, KMFDM, Peter Murphy

• Marco Minnemann: The Aristocrats

• Todd “Dammit” Kerns: Slash & The Conspirators, Toque

• Edu Cominato: Geoff Tate, Soto

• Ryo Okumoto: Spock’s Beard, Progject

The album is now available for pre-order from Bandcamp on exclusive red double vinyl (limited to 250 copies) or on CD (the first 250 copies will be signed).

Tracklisting:

"Bombay"

"Numb"

"Heathens"

"Mexico"

"Birds Of Prey"

"Flying Monkeys"

"Sic Riff"

"The Depths"

"Beneath The Waves"

"Sweet Eliza"

"9981 Dark"

"Feels Just Like Love"

"Bear Sedatives"

"Deep Blue"

"Human Head"

Trailer: