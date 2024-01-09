JASON BIELER Announces 30th Anniversary Tour Plans For SAIGON KICK's Water Album

Saigon Kick's founding guitarist Jason Bieler, turned frontman in 1993, has announced plans for a 30th Anniversary tour to celebrate the Water album. Read on...

"Seeing all the overwhelming love and positivity for the SK music has been wonderful and truly heartwarming (if I actually had a heart). While I have been busy with the Baron Von Bielski Orchestra (which I am still fully immersed in), SK will always be a huge part of my life, and one that I am thankful for, especially the undying support of 99.9% of you good people.

I think you can be a fan of the first two records, and not like the last two. I think you can be a fan of the last two, and not the first two. I also think you can probably be a fan of all of them. I myself, was shocked to find out after some extensive research, I was involved in all of them…so regardless of how you feel, it works out pretty well for me with a batting average of just over 500%…not sure how that translates to hockey…but I'm told it would make me the greatest hitter in baseball history!

Anywho, we've come to a point in life where we either acknowledge and celebrate this music and achievements with the people that it clearly means so much to, or we don’t. We decided to do some gigs…and in late breaking news, we already picked our next break up date…so this is all very exciting.

It has also been brought to my attention, people who don’t like this idea are, amazingly, somehow, under no obligation to actually come to the shows. I was assuming all along we could strong-arm disgruntled haters into the venues en masse, but legal informed me it is against the law in most countries if not generally frowned upon by the civilized world. #bummer

For the rest of you, we plan on creating a wonderful evening of music for you and we are looking forward to seeing you!"