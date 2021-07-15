JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING Announce North American MMXXI Tour
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening has announced the MMXXI Tour, taking place in North America this fall. Presale tickets are available from now using code “JBLZE21”. General on-sale is Friday, July 16.
Says Jason Bonham: "Can’t wait to see you all on the road!"
Tour dates:
October
15 - Montbleu Casino - Stateline, NV
16 - Dignity Health Amphitheater - Bakersfield, CA
17 - San Jose Civic Center - San Jose, CA
19 - Celebrity Theatre - Phoenix, AZ
20 - Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA
22 - Harrah's Laughlin - Rio Vista Amphitheater - Laughlin, NV
23 - Fantasy Casino - Indio, CA
24 - Humphrey's Concerts By The Bay - San Diego, CA
26 - TCC Music Hall - Tucson, AZ
28 - Paramount Theatre - Denver, CO
November
1 - Rialto Square Theatre - Joliet, IL
2 - Adler Theatre - Davenport, IA
3 - Genessee Theatre - Waukegan, IL
5 - MGM Northfield Park - Northfield, OH
6 - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center - Cincinnati, OH
7 - The Fillmore Detroit - Detroit, MI
9 - Brown County Music Center - Nashville, IN
11 - The Wellmont Theater - Montclair, NJ
12 - Theater At Westbury - Westbury, NY
13 - Vision Nightclub at Wind Creek Event Center - Bethlehem, PA
15 - Ridgefield Playhouse - Ridgefield, CT
16 - House Of Blues Boston - Boston, MA
17 - Capitol Theatre - Port Chester, NY
19 - Sound Waves at Hard Rock Atlantic City - Atlantic City, NJ
20 - Warner Theatre - Washington, DC
21 - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium - Asheville, NC
23 - Coca-Cola Roxy - Atlanta, GA
24 - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - Orlando, FL
26 - Seminole Hard Rock Event Center - Hollywood, FL