JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING To Tour Australia / New Zealand In April

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening will be touring Australia and New Zealand in April. See dates below.

To celebrate Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening's upcoming Australian tour, theMusic.com.au caught up with Jason and he shared some of the emotions he will bare on stage. Jason says the shows provides audiences with "a heartfelt journey."

"Not only through the music, but through the emotions. What it was like, growing up and that's your family. That's what your dad does. When you're so close to it, you don't understand it. You don't really get it as much as you do when you walk away from it later on in life."

He adds, "The show is all of those demons I had to go through growing up and realizing that everybody I knew understood how great my dad and Led Zeppelin were. To me, he was just dad, and I was more interested in other music. By the time I understood how amazing he was, dad was gone. I couldn't tell him, and that was the sad part. I figured out how great he was, and I never had the chance to tell my dad, 'do you know how good you are?' That's why when I do the show now, it's my way of saying that to him."

Tour dates:

April

5 - The Astor Theatre - Perth, Australia

7 - Palais Theatre - Melbourne, Australia

8 - The Enmore Theatre - Sydney, Australia

9 - The Tivoli - Brisbane, Australia

11 - Hindley Street Music Hall - Adelaide, Australia

14 - James Hay Theatre - Christchurch, New Zealand

15 - The Opera House - Wellington, New Zealand

16 - Great Hall - Auckland, New Zealand

For further details and ticket links, head here.