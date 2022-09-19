JASON HARTLESS - Drummer / Music Mogul Reactivates Sound City Music Group Inc.; Releases On The Way From TED NUGENT, THE SWEET, And More

27-year-old Jason Hartless has been an in demand drummer in the music world for quite a number of years. He began touring at the tender age of 11 years old and at 14, still yet to see a day of high school, he became a hired gun drummer for one of the opening acts on Mötley Crüe’s Crue Fest 2 tour that crisscrossed the United States the summer of 2009. He was recruited at 20 years old by the fellow Detroit native, Ted Nugent, and has since been his go-to drummer on all Nugent related work. Jason and Nugent just finished up the sold-out Detroit Muscle US summer tour. While working with Nugent, Jason has also toured and/or recorded with other artists such as Sponge, Joe Lynn Turner (Deep Purple, Rainbow), Tantric, Mitch Ryder, Pop Evil and Insane Clown Posse. Jason will be heading out this fall drumming for Eric Martin (Mr Big).

On September 17, Jason reactivated his family’s long-time business, Sound City Music Group Inc., where he will serve as a managing partner and head of product development. After working for 6 years in the same capacity at Prudential Music Group and having great success, Sound City will be relaunching with exciting releases by The Sweet, Ted Nugent, Missing Persons, Steeler, Sparks and many more fan favorites. Releases also include all forms of music media, band merchandise, and publishing services.

Jason and Sound City has partnered with legendary guitarist, songwriter and founding member of The Sweet, Andy Scott and his boss, the legendary Ted Nugent to bring fans worldwide an incredible amount of their never released music and merchandise. Sound City is a subsidiarity of Sony Music / Orchard.

"I wanted to take something that my parents worked many years to build, even before I was born. With the strong relationships we have in the music industry, I wanted to resurrect a concept/ record label that my dad started back in his years as a working musician. I have had the Sound City name as a part of my household my whole life and when the opportunity was presented for me to go on my own, I took it and ran with it. I was brought up to honor commitments, embrace loyalty and be ethical when conducing business. So I am going to stay on at Prudential for as long as I am needed or until their last product I was involved with ships,. On September 17th 2022 sees the relaunching of Sound City Music Group Inc. with my family. Like I said earlier, along touring with Ted all summer, I have been working 2 full time jobs it seems," says Jason.

He adds, "But, I am very excited for everyone to see what Sound City has coming down the pipe, so many exciting things including more from my partnerships with Andy Scott of the Sweet and my boss Ted Nugent, just so much more great things. For sure End of 2022 and 2023 is going to be an incredible year for us product and release wise, I cannot wait to share with everyone everything we have in production, but until I can tell everyone, I will just keep my mouth shut for now (Laughs)."