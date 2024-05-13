JASON McMASTER Once Again Steps In For ARMORED SAINT's JOHN BUSH; Video
May 13, 2024, 25 minutes ago
As he did back in November 2022, Jason McMaster (Dangerous Toys, Broken Teeth) stepped in for Armored Saint's John Bush at three shows last week - May 7 in Atlanta, May 9 in St. Petersburg, May 10 in Orlando - as Bush recovered from "voice issues". Fan-filmed video from the May 9 show at Jannus Live in St. Petersburg, Florida can be viewed below.
Following the Orlando concert, guitarist Phil Sandoval took to social media to write: "Thank you to Jason McMaster for saving Armored Saint again! He did a phenomenal job and we love and thank him so much! Mr John Bush will be back singing tonight. "
Bush was back on stage with the band as of Saturday (May 11) in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.