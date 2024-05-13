JASON McMASTER Once Again Steps In For ARMORED SAINT's JOHN BUSH; Video

As he did back in November 2022, Jason McMaster (Dangerous Toys, Broken Teeth) stepped in for Armored Saint's John Bush at three shows last week - May 7 in Atlanta, May 9 in St. Petersburg, May 10 in Orlando - as Bush recovered from "voice issues". Fan-filmed video from the May 9 show at Jannus Live in St. Petersburg, Florida can be viewed below.

Following the Orlando concert, guitarist Phil Sandoval took to social media to write: "Thank you to Jason McMaster for saving Armored Saint again! He did a phenomenal job and we love and thank him so much! Mr John Bush will be back singing tonight. "

Bush was back on stage with the band as of Saturday (May 11) in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.