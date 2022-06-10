JASON NEWSTED Says He "Never" Listened To A METALLICA Album After He Left The Band - "No Disrespect, But I Didn’t Get It"

In a new interview from Louder, former Metallica bassist, Jason Newsted, discusses thrash history, jamming with Exodus and Machine Head, ageing gracefully, and more.

Asked when was the last time he listened to a Metallica album that came out after he left the band, Newsted replies: "Never. I heard the one where they made the video in prison [St. Anger]. I heard one song with my dad while we were riding in the car in Michigan, because the radio is still pretty wed to Metallica, and it went on for fucking ever. It was eight minutes on the radio, and I went, ‘What the fuck are they doing?’ No disrespect, but I didn’t get it.

"It was maybe harking back to the longer songs and the aggression and the tempo. And that stuff takes a lot of energy to play, and with James going up and down the fretboard like that, no one can touch it. I have a lot of respect for that thing, but I am quite a distance away from that type of music now.

"I still like my heavy songs, but I sing for real now. I play the bass right up high, sing those backing vocals way up high. I still love Sepultura and stuff… but it really isn’t the way that I used to. I’d be happy to join them to do that stuff if they wanted me to. I still talk to Lars a fair bit, and I send him my stuff and he’s always super-supportive. I really appreciate it, and I respect his opinion. If he called me and asked if I wanted to throw down, I’d say yes, but I’m not sure if I’d say yes to anyone else.”

Newsted was inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Metallica in 2009. Watch performance footage from the ceremony below: