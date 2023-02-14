JASON NEWSTED Says He's "Getting Loud Again"; Former METALLICA Bassist Working On Two New "Heavy" Projects

Consequence is reporting that former Metallica bassist, Jason Newsted, has revealed that he’s working on two new “heavy” projects.

Speaking with Gator 98.7 FM’s “Gator Garage”, Newsted opened up about his latest musical endeavours and his return to heavy music. After re-tooling his long-running bluegrass-based group The Chophouse Band to feature elements of metal, Newsted is now going full-on heavy with two new as-yet-unnamed projects.

“I’m kind of stepping back into the heavy now,” Newsted said. “So the last couple of weeks I’ve been auditioning guitar players for a heavy project. I’m back on bass and singing with a metal drummer — double bass — you know, getting loud again. So I’ve got a couple of irons in the fire. I’m putting two new projects together right now — but loud.”

