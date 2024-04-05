JÄST Feat. Former GRAVE DIGGER Guitarist AXEL RITT Release Debut Single “Heartlight”

Jäst is the new modern rock act featuring former Grave Digger guitarist Axel Ritt. Their first single, “Heartfelt”, is out today.

A press release states: “Behind the powerful melodies and stirring vocals is a talented group of musicians: Axel Ritt, known for his work with Grave Digger and Domain, brings his baritone guitar skills, while Steven Wussow, bassist for Orden Ogan and Domain, with his distinctive bass playing the fabulous addition. Timmi Breideband, formerly of Bonfire and Freedom Call, provides the solid rhythmic basis on the drums. The heart of the four-piece band is the charismatic singer Jessica Conte, whose impressive rock voice gives Jäst's sound its own distinctive sound.”

Jäst, whose name is made up of the first letters of the first names in the best ABBA tradition. Immediately after the band was founded, Axel Ritt started composing the new songs and developed a style that the band referred to as “80s AOR Reboot”, which can roughly be classified along the lines of “Ghost meets Def Leppard meets Tina Turner”. The songs were produced in his in-house Meadow Studios.