JAZZ SABBATH Announce Europe/UK Tour Dates
September 22, 2022, an hour ago
Jazz Sabbath, the jazz trio helmed by Adam Wakeman (keys Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne) have announced 13 shows in four countries, starting October 27.
Jazz Sabbath explores the boundaries between jazz and the songs that defined heavy metal. Echoing already present jazz riffs and discovering new ones in the process. Their latest album, Vol. 2, featured seven new jazz interpretations of Black Sabbath classics and peaked at #6 in the
Billboard Jazz Albums chart.
Tour dates:
October
27 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Paradox Jazz Club
29 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg
30 - Heist-op-den-Berg, Belgium - Hnita Jazz Club
November
11 - Leverkusen, Germany - Leverkusener JazzTage
16 - London, UK - PizzaExpress Jazz Club (7pm, Sold out)
16 - London, UK - PizzaExpress Jazz Club (10pm)
18 - Fletching, UK - Trading Boundaries
19 - Cranleigh, UK - Cranleigh Arts Centre
20 - Devizes, UK - Corn Exchange
21 - Cardiff, UK - Acapela Studio
22 - Dartmouth, UK - The Flavel
24 - Milton Keynes, UK - The Stables
26 - Birmingham, UK - The Crescent Theatre (XL show with special guests)
Get tickets here.
Adam has been in Ozzy Osbourne's band for nearly 20 years and was part of the Black Sabbath touring lineup since 2004. He recently reunited on stage with Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi in Birmingham; performing together at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games.