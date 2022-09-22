JAZZ SABBATH Announce Europe/UK Tour Dates

Jazz Sabbath, the jazz trio helmed by Adam Wakeman (keys Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne) have announced 13 shows in four countries, starting October 27.

Jazz Sabbath explores the boundaries between jazz and the songs that defined heavy metal. Echoing already present jazz riffs and discovering new ones in the process. Their latest album, Vol. 2, featured seven new jazz interpretations of Black Sabbath classics and peaked at #6 in the

Billboard Jazz Albums chart.

Tour dates:

October

27 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Paradox Jazz Club

29 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg

30 - Heist-op-den-Berg, Belgium - Hnita Jazz Club

November

11 - Leverkusen, Germany - Leverkusener JazzTage

16 - London, UK - PizzaExpress Jazz Club (7pm, Sold out)

16 - London, UK - PizzaExpress Jazz Club (10pm)

18 - Fletching, UK - Trading Boundaries

19 - Cranleigh, UK - Cranleigh Arts Centre

20 - Devizes, UK - Corn Exchange

21 - Cardiff, UK - Acapela Studio

22 - Dartmouth, UK - The Flavel

24 - Milton Keynes, UK - The Stables

26 - Birmingham, UK - The Crescent Theatre (XL show with special guests)

Get tickets here.

Adam has been in Ozzy Osbourne's band for nearly 20 years and was part of the Black Sabbath touring lineup since 2004. He recently reunited on stage with Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi in Birmingham; performing together at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games.