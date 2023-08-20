JAZZ SABBATH Feat. ADAM WAKEMAN Announce New 2023 Tour Dates
Jazz Sabbath is a jazz trio helmed by Adam Wakeman (keyboardist for Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne) that plays jazz interpretations of Black Sabbath songs.
"We have 14 shows planned this year. Some at familiar venues, but mostly in venues or countries we haven't been yet. First time playing in Norway, playing in one of London's oldest music halls, returning to Belgium's oldest jazz club, it's all exciting. Come see us if you can," urges Wakeman.
Jazz Sabbath 2023 Tour Dates:
November
3 - Bærum, Norway - Bærum Jazz Fest
10 - Baia Mare, Romania - One Jazz Fest
17 - Cranleigh, UK - Cranleigh Arts
23 - Cardiff, UK - Acapela Studio
24 - Walton, UK - Riverhouse Barn
30 - London, UK - Hoxton Hall
December
1 - Birmingham, UK - Midlands Art Centre
6 - Gent, Belgium - Theater Tinnenpot
7 - Bonn, Germany - Harmonie
8 - Heist/Berg, Belgium - Hnita Jazzclub
9 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Lux Theater
10 - Zoetermeer, Netherlands - Poppodium Boerderij
21 - Athens, Greece - Gazarte
22 - Athens, Greece - Gazarte
Check out Jazz Sabbath covering "Evil Woman" and "Children Of The Grave" by Black Sabbath at the 2022 Leverkusen Jazz Festival in Germany.