JAZZ SABBATH Feat. ADAM WAKEMAN - Leverkusener Jazztage 2022 Performance Back Online; Pro-Shot Video

Jazz Sabbath, the jazz trio helmed by Adam Wakeman (keys Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne), performed at the Leverkusener Jazztage 2022 in Leverkusen, Germany on November 11. WDR Rockpalast has uploaded professionally-filmed footage of the full show. Watch below.

Setlist:

"Fairies Wear Boots"

"Snowblind"

"Evil Woman"

"Behind The Wall Of Sleep"

"Rat Salad"

"Iron Man"

"Changes"

"N.I.B."

"Paranoid"

"Children Of The Grave"