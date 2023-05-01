JAZZ SABBATH Feat. ADAM WAKEMAN Release "Orchid" Single; Audio

Jazz Sabbath, the jazz trio helmed by Adam Wakeman that plays jazz interpretations of Black Sabbath songs, has released their version of "Orchid" for International Jazz Day.

"Orchid" was the bonus track on the 2022 mono Record Store Day edition of Vol. 2, only available to those who were able to get a copy last year.

Until now. The track is available on every digital platform from today. This is the stereo version; the mono version will forever only live on vinyl.

"Orchid" first appeared on 1971's Master Of Reality. Jazz Sabbath's version is close to the original in length; under 2 minutes. Unlike their version of "Paranoid", which is almost 8 minutes.

Stream "Orchid" here, and listen below.



