JAZZ SABBATH Feat. ADAM WAKEMAN - This Week's Sold Out Nottingham Concert To Be Livestreamed

Jazz Sabbath, the jazz trio helmed by Adam Wakeman (keyboardist for Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne) that plays jazz interpretations of Black Sabbath songs, have issued the following update:

"With the three extra UK shows in Manchester, Liverpool and Nottingham this week we will end our fall/winter tour. Live streaming isn't as big as it was, since Covid restrictions have been lifted, but we have arranged for the sold out show at Peggy's Skylight jazz club in Nottingham on Thursday (February 1) to be streamed live anyway."

The show will be streamed on the venue's Facebook page, here, and via YouTube, here.

Times:

8 PM / 20.00 GMT

9 PM / 21.00 CET

3 PM / 15.00 EST

12 PM / 12.00 PST

5 AM / 05.00 UTC

Jazz Sabbath adds: "We won't play many shows in 2024; but we will do some special performances and mini-tours. The first of which will be announced next week. A full tour will happen early 2025. Keep an eye on the website and our platforms."

Check out Jazz Sabbath covering "Evil Woman" and "Children Of The Grave" by Black Sabbath at the 2022 Leverkusen Jazz Festival in Germany.