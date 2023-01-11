JEFF BECK – Legendary Guitarist Dead At 78

Legendary guitar player Jeff Beck has died at the age of 78. Beck’s family shared in a statement that Beck died on January 10 after contracting bacterial meningitis.

The statement reads:

“On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

Beck was famous for replacing Eric Clapton in the Yardbirds in 1965 and released numerous classic albums with his own band, the Jeff Beck Group. He is a two time Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer with the Yardbirds and as a solo artist.

Beck recently guested on the title track of Ozzy Osbourne’s new album Patient Number 9.

BraveWords is saddened at the loss of Beck and sends condolences to his family and friends.