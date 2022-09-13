JEFF BECK To Be Joined By JOHNNY DEPP On Upcoming North American Tour; ZZ TOP To Appear On First Six Shows

Announced today, Johnny Depp will join Jeff Beck on his upcoming North American tour, beginning with the show on October 4 at The Anthem in Washington, DC. Prior to Depp joining, Beck will kick off his live shows on September 23 in Del Valle, TX where he will share the bill for the first six shows with longtime musical friends, ZZ Top. Beck will then continue on for his one headline date in Atlanta on October 1 before he reunites with Depp. All shows are on sale now with VIP packages also available here. The full itinerary is below with all dates subject to change.

Once Depp joins, the duo will highlight songs from their newly released musical collaboration, 18 and join forces with Beck’s current band (bassist Rhonda Smith, drummer Anika Nilles and keyboardist Robert Stevenson) to perform a lengthy set of tunes culled from throughout Beck’s iconic career.

Beck and Depp’s 13-track album, 18, debuted at #10 on both the Billboard Top Albums and Top Current Albums charts marking the first top 10 for both Beck and Depp on the 31-year-old Top Album Sales chart. The set is available on CD and digitally, with a 180-gram black vinyl version coming on September 30. The duo recently wrapped a successful European tour together on July 25 in Paris, France to much fan and critical acclaim with sold-out dates throughout northern Europe, Italy and France - including a stop at the revered Montreux Jazz Festival.

Jeff Beck found a kindred spirit in Johnny Depp when the two met in 2016. They bonded quickly over cars and guitars and spent most of their time together trying to make each other laugh. At the same time, Beck’s appreciation grew for Depp’s serious songwriting skills and his ear for music. That talent and their chemistry convinced Beck they should make an album together.

Depp agreed and they started in 2019. Over the next three years, they recorded a mix of Depp originals along with a wide range of covers that touches on everything from Celtic and Motown, to the Beach Boys and Killing Joke. “We were going to call the album ‘Kitchen Sink’ because we threw everything in it,” the two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer says with a laugh. “The only game plan we had was to play songs we like and see where they took us.”



Beck is universally acknowledged as one of the most talented and significant guitarists in the world and has played alongside some of the greatest artists of rock, blues, and jazz. Over the course of his distinguished 50+ music career, he has earned an incredible eight Grammy Awards, been ranked by Rolling Stone as one of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time,” and been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice – once as a member of the Yardbirds and again as a solo artist. In the summer of 2016, the guitar virtuoso celebrated his five decades of music with an extraordinary concert at the famous Hollywood Bowl with special guests including Buddy Guy, Steven Tyler, Beth Hart, Billy F. Gibbons and Jan Hammer.

Jeff Beck tour dates:

September

23 - Del Valle, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater (w/ ZZ Top/Ann Wilson)

24 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion (w/ ZZ Top/Ann Wilson)

25 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (w/ ZZ Top/Ann Wilson)

27 - Franklin, TN - First Bank Amphitheater (w/ ZZ Top)

29 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre (w/ ZZ Top)

30 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater (w/ ZZ Top)

October

1 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre (Jeff Beck solo)

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp tour dates:

October

4 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

6 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

7&8 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre

10 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts

13 - Kingston, NY - Ulster Performing Arts Center

14&15 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

17 - Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall

19 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

20 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

22 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace Theater

23 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

November

1 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

2 - Temecula, CA@ Pechanga Resort & Casino

4 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl Concert Theater

5 - Thousand Oaks, CA - Bank of America Performing Arts Center Thousand Oaks

6 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

8 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove of Anaheim

9 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

10 - Sacramento, CA - Hard Rock Live

12 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort

* All dates subject to change, more dates TBA