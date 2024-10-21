JEFF LYNNE's ELO To Play Final Concert At London's BST Hyde Park

Jeff Lynne’s ELO will perform their final concert on Sunday, July 13, 2025 at BST Hyde Park in London, England.

“My return to touring began at Hyde Park in 2014”, explains Jeff Lynne. “It seems like the perfect place to do our final show. We couldn’t be more excited to share this special night in London with our UK fans. As the song goes, ‘we’re gonna do it One More Time!’”

Tickets go on general sale Friday, October 25 here. Artist pre-sale begins on Wednesday, October 23. Sign up for the email list to access. VIP tickets, hospitality packages and payment plans are available.

Upcoming Jeff Lynne’s ELO live dates:

October

21 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ

23 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA

25 - The Kia Forum - Inglewood, CA

26 - The Kia Forum - Inglewood, CA

July

13 - Hyde Park - London

(Photo - Carsten Windhorst)