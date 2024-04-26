JEFF LYNNE Was The Victim Of A Serial Cheater... He Lambasted Her In This Epic ELO Classic; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has shared the new video below, along with the following introduction:

"One of rock’s definitive frontmen, Jeff Lynne of Electric Light Orchestra, was the victim of a serial cheater. Jeff was smitten by this seductress but she made his life a living hell in her path of destruction. So naturally he got even by writing a song about it. He called it 'Evil Woman'. Only he felt it was just filler... after all, he’d written it in just a few minutes. In fact, Jeff would say 'Evil Woman' was the fastest song he ever wrote and part of the music was from a song he’d written earlier called 'Nightider' that he played backwards. In the end, 'Evil Woman' became ELO’s first major hit and one of his favorites. The story is next on Professor Of Rock."