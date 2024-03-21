JEFF PILSON On THE END MACHINE's New album - "This Time, When The Songs Sounded A Little Like DOKKEN, We Didn't Police Ourselves And Say 'We Can’t Do That'"

On the latest episode of the 80's Glam Metalcast, former Dokken bassist Jeff Pilson talks about the band, as well as his current work with Foreigner and The End Machine. Check out the interview below.

On The End Machine's new album, Quantum Phase

Pilson: "I think it’s our best album yet. George is playing incredible and Girish is singing and writing at a very high level. The album is a real complete package. I’m very happy and passionate about it. This time when the songs sounded a little like Dokken, we didn’t police ourselves and say 'we can’t do that.' We just let it happen. We knew that Girish was brought up on that music. We knew that style would fit well with him. Robert Mason was great and we have no problem with him. This time, Frontiers Records wanted George and I to listen to Girish and we did. When we heard his voice, we thought he was amazing. We just started writing together. What he was writing was great and it just fit perfectly with the stuff George and I were doing."

On Foreigner's farewell

Pilson: "This is the last year we are doing nine months a year of touring. That’s why we are calling it the farewell tour. We will do some dates in 2025, but they will be select like casinos and corporate gigs. We’re keeping our fingers crossed for the Hall of Fame, so keep voting every single day!"

On band disfunction on Dokken's Back For The Attack

Pilson: "I think Back For The Attack could been a stronger record had we been more together. We were very separated then. A lot of bad feelings were going around. It just wasn’t healthy. We were more a solid unit on the albums before this one. Back For The Attack turned out well, but I think it could have came out better if we were more together."

On the change of direction for Shadowlife

Pilson: "Shadowlife was another instance where we were very separated. There was a lot of miscommunication in the band. It started out pretty solid and than the direction started to change. I think the producer Kelly Gray gets a lot of flack and it’s not fair. He wasn’t a classic Dokken fan. He was there to bring us into the 90’s. In theory it makes sense, but if you take out too much of the classic Dokken, then we aren’t Dokken anymore. It wasn’t all his doing either. We deviated too far from who we were. It was a painful album to make. The label, CMC Records liked the 80’s sound. They wanted it to be more 80’s. I think the problem was all the 80’s bands thought they needed to sound current at that time."

On Dio’s Strange Highways

Pilson: "Over the years people have come to appreciate that album more than ever. It’s aged very well. It was just a magical songwriting process for that one. That’s why I was disappointed when it didn’t do better when it came out. At the time a lot of people thought it was un-Dio like. Now they think it is. We hit on something fresh is what happened. I love that record."

The End Machine released their new album, The Quantum Phase, on March 8 via Frontiers Music Srl. It signals a notable change in personnel. Singer Robert Mason has officially parted ways with the group, paving the way for Girish Pradhan, the rising superstar vocalist known for his work under the moniker Girish And The Chronicles and, more recently, with Joel Hoekstra’s 13.

Established in 2018, The End Machine released their eponymous debut album, The End Machine, in 2019 bringing early acclaim for not only contemporary production and a modern attitude, but also their perfectly crafted songs, paying homage to their roots and the music that they love. This attitude and talent was equally on display with their 2021 sophomore album, Phase2.

In delivering 2024's The Quantum Phase, The End Machine has not only surpassed expectations but has penned the record of their lives! With each note and lyric, they have exceeded their own artistic aspirations, collectively crafting the album they always wished they had written. This monumental work stands as a testament to The End Machine's evolution, showcasing not only their musical prowess but also their unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of their creative expression.

Tracklisting:

"Black Hole Extinction"

"Silent Winter"

"Killer Of The Night"

"Hell Or High Water"

"Stand Up"

"Burning Man"

"Shattered Glass Heart"

"Time"

"Hunted"

"Stranger In The Mirror"

"Into The Blazing Sun"

"Silent Winter" video:

Produced By: Jeff Pilson for Pilsound Music Inc

Studio: Pilsound Studios, Santa Clarita CA

Recorded By: Jeff Pilson and Girish Pradhan, additional engineering: Olivia Pilson

Mixed By: Alessandro Del Vecchio

Mastered By: Alessandro Del Vecchio

Band members:

George Lynch

Girish Pradhan

Steve Brown

Jeff Pilson