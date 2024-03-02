JEFF PILSON Talks Finding Vocalist GIRISH PRADHAN For THE END MACHINE - "He's An Incredible Singer, On A Whole Other Level"

The End Machine will release their new album, The Quantum Phase, on March 8 via Frontiers Music Srl. The track is also accompanied by a new music video. Bassist Jeff Pilson (Foreigner, ex-Dokken) discussed the new album, specificaly vocalist Girish Pradhan, in a new interview with Full In Bloom.

Pilson: "It was a suggestion from Serafino Perugino, who is the head of Frontiers Records. He called Girish to our attention; he said 'You've got to check this guy out, I think he'd be great for The End Machine.' When we heard him (we said)'You're right.' It turned out to be amazing. His voice... it's obvious he's an incredible singer, on a whole other level, but he's also a great writer. He had a great attitude and we really worked well together. What a find. We're very fortunate, and we're really proud of the whole record."

Pradhan fronts his own band as well, Girish And The Chronicles.

This new record from The End Machine signals a notable change in personnel. Singer Robert Mason has officially parted ways with the group, paving the way for Girish Pradhan, the rising superstar vocalist known for his work under the moniker Girish And The Chronicles and, more recently, with Joel Hoekstra’s 13.

Established in 2018, The End Machine released their eponymous debut album, The End Machine, in 2019 bringing early acclaim for not only contemporary production and a modern attitude, but also their perfectly crafted songs, paying homage to their roots and the music that they love. This attitude and talent was equally on display with their 2021 sophomore album, Phase2.

In delivering 2024's The Quantum Phase, The End Machine has not only surpassed expectations but has penned the record of their lives! With each note and lyric, they have exceeded their own artistic aspirations, collectively crafting the album they always wished they had written. This monumental work stands as a testament to The End Machine's evolution, showcasing not only their musical prowess but also their unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of their creative expression.

Pre-order The Quantum Phase here.

Tracklisting:

"Black Hole Extinction"

"Silent Winter"

"Killer Of The Night"

"Hell Or High Water"

"Stand Up"

"Burning Man"

"Shattered Glass Heart"

"Time"

"Hunted"

"Stranger In The Mirror"

"Into The Blazing Sun"

"Silent Winter" video:

"Killer Of The Night"

Produced By: Jeff Pilson for Pilsound Music Inc

Studio: Pilsound Studios, Santa Clarita CA

Recorded By: Jeff Pilson and Girish Pradhan, additional engineering: Olivia Pilson

Mixed By: Alessandro Del Vecchio

Mastered By: Alessandro Del Vecchio

Band members:

George Lynch

Girish Pradhan

Steve Brown

Jeff Pilson