JEFF PILSON Would Love To Do One Last DOKKEN Record - "The Logistics Of That, I Recognize Are Very Difficult"; Audio

In a recent interview with The Hook Rocks podcast, former Dokken and current Foreigner bassist, Jeff Pilson, reflects on his relationship with George Lynch and his current projects with The End Machine and Revolution Saints. Jeff also tells what the future holds for Foreigner beyond their farewell tour, as well as his hopes for one final Dokken record.

In regards to Dokken, Pilson reveals, "Yeah, I mean, I, I'm kind of, I kind of detach from it. I know those guys have done shows together and I don't think there's going to be a whole lot more of those for some reason, but I don't think it's animosity really. It's not, it's not that. It's just, I mean, Don has his record out and, you know, he wants to promote that. And I think Don wants to retire soon. I mean, he's 70, and my attitude is I leave the door open only because there is a part of me, I will be honest, that would love to do one last Dokken record and really do it right. But the logistics of that, I recognize are very difficult. You know, Don lives in New Mexico now. I can't see either one of us traveling to work together long enough to collaborate and I would, my interest would be in us collaborating to do it. But having said that, who knows? I mean, I know that if George and I got in a room to write a Dokken record musically that we would have no problem with that."

He adds, "And I think George kind of feels the same way. If it could happen, great, but, um, looks logistically difficult. And if it doesn't happen, I'm not disappointed either. But like I say, I would love to do one last record. If we did shows, that'd be great. But I kind of don't, I just, yeah, it just doesn't seem like it's on the plate. So my answer is I'm open, but you know, I don't see it happening. So we'll see."

