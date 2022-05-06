JEFF SCOTT SOTO Debuts "Disbelieving" Music Video; Complicated Album Out Now

Frontiers Music Srl presents Complicated, the eighth official studio album from veteran hard rock vocalist Jeff Scott Soto, available now on CD, color LP, and digital formats.

Watch a vide for the song "Disbelieving" below, and order/save Complicated here.

As with his previous studio album of all new material, Wide Awake (In My Dreamland), Soto teamed up with producer and songwriter Alessandro Del Vecchio (Hardline, Revolution Saints, Edge Of Forever) to craft Complicated. Arguably the best JSS album since Damage Control, Complicated has a Talisman and even a W.E.T. (Jeff's band with members of Eclipse and Work Of Art) feel to it, but all feels wholly Jeff Scott Soto at the end of the day.

Tracklisting:

"Last To Know"

"Disbelieving"

"Home Again"

"Love Is The Revolution"

"Until I See You Again"

"Complicated"

"Don't Look Back"

"New Horizon"

"Back To The Beginning"

"Thank You"

"Obsession"

"Disbelieving" video:

"Last To Know" video:

"Love Is The Revolution" video:

Lineup:

Lead & backing vox – Jeff Scott Soto

Lead guitars – Fabrizio Sgattoni

Bass, keys, and backing vocals – Alessandro Del Vecchio

Drums – Edu Cominato