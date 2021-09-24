JEFF SCOTT SOTO Debuts Music Video For Cover Of YNGWIE MALMSTEEN's "Don't Let It End" Feat. DINO JELUSICK & HOWIE SIMON

Acclaimed rock vocalist, Jeff Scott Soto, recently announced the release of his next solo project, The Duets Collection, Vol. 1, on October 8. For this album, Soto wanted to do a career retrospective and re-record some of his favorite songs from his storied career, but with the twist that he invited friends to join him on duets of said songs.

Today, fans can get another taste of the album with the release of "Don't Let It End" (originally performed by Yngwie Malmsteen) where he is joined by Dino Jelusick & Howie Simon. Watch the video below, and pre-order/save The Duets Collection, Vol. 1 on CD/Color Vinyl/Digital here.

Using the down time from his normally relentless touring activity due to the worldwide pandemic, renowned vocalist Jeff Scott Soto decided to create a very special album which pays tribute to some of the classic songs he has recorded over the course of his storied career. But, rather than simple re-records, he wanted to make the album something special, unique. So, not only did he re-record these songs with his musical friends Jorge Salan, Howie Simon (guitars), Leo Mancini (guitars), Tony Dickinson (bass) and Edu Cominato (drums), but he called in some of his fellow rock friends/vocalists to create a unique Duets album. With the likes of Erik Mårtensson (Eclipse, W.E.T.), Eric Martin (Mr. Big), Johnny Gioeli (Hardline), Deen Castronovo (Revolution Saints, Journey), Nathan James (Inglorious), Russell Allen (Symphony X), Renan Zonta (Electric Mob), Dino Jelusick, Mats Leven (Candlemass, TSO), BJ (Spektra, Soto), and Aliro Netto (Shaman, Queen Extravaganza), this is an amazing international affair.

The tracklisting alone will surely make any JSS fan excited, much less hearing the final product. Where can you get such an amazing list of singers and songs all in the same place?

Jeff says, "It was a DREAM to cast these voices and I am so amped for you to hear the results…”

Tracklisting:

"Livin’ The Life" (Rock Star) with Erik Mårtensson (Eclipse/W.E.T.)

"Don’t Let It End" (Yngwie Malmsteen) - with Dino Jelusick

"Mysterious" (Talisman) - with Eric Martin (Mr. Big)

"Believe In Me" (Jss) - with Nathan James (Inglorious)

"Coming Home" (Soul Sirkus) - with Deen Castronovo (Revolution Saints, Journey)

"I’ll Be Waiting" (Talisman) - with Alirio Netto (Shaman, Queen Extravaganza)

"Callin’ All Girls" (Eyes) - with Russell Allen (Symphony X, Allen/Lande)

"Colour My XTC" (Talisman) - with Renan Zonta (Electric Mob)

"Warrior" (Axel Rudi Pell) - with Johnny Gioeli (Hardline, Axel Rudi Pell)

"Holding On" (Jss) - with BJ (Soto, Spektra)

"Again 2 B Found" (Humanimal) - with Mats Leven (Candlemass, Trans-Siberian Orchestra)

"Don't Let It End" video:

"Coming Home" video:

"Mysterious":

Lineup:

Jeff Scott Soto - Vocals, Bass and Keys

Edu Cominato - Drums

Tony Dickinson - Bass

Jorge Salan - Guitars

Howie Simon - Guitars and Bass

Leo Mancini - Guitars