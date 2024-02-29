JEFF SCOTT SOTO Doesn't Think SONS OF APOLLO And DREAM THEATER Can Coexist - "I Think Musically It’s Too Similar... It’s Too Much Of The Same"

With Mike Portnoy back in Dream Theater, what happens to Sons Of Apollo? The supergroup features Portnoy and his DT bandmate Derek Sherinian, alongside vocalist Jeff Scott Soto, guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, and bassist Billy Sheehan.

Speaking with MisplacedStraws.com, Jeff Scott Soto discusses the status of Sons Of Apollo, stating: "I’m not the one to officially state that or to publicly state it. It’s Derek (Sherinian) and Mike (Portnoy)’s band. We joined their band. It was their idea. They’re the ones that put it together. So even though we were a band, they were the founders. They were the ones that made all the calls when we’re gonna do things, how we’re gonna do it, all that stuff. So I’m not the one to be able to say it’s over, it would’ve to come from them. My personal opinion, my own personal thoughts are I don’t think Sons of Apollo and Dream Theater can coexist at the same time. I think musically it’s too similar. It’s too much of the same. I think Mike needs to focus on the mothership right now, which is great. I’m as happy as the rest of the Dream Theater family and the fans are that I think it’s a great thing. It was a natural thing that should have. and I knew eventually would, happen and I’m happy for them, but it’s time for all of us to keep doing what we’re doing and moving forward. If for some reason, someday they decide, “Hey, should we do this? Should we continue to do this?” I’m the first one to say yes."

Jeff also discusses the new album from Art Of Anarchy. Watch the video below:

Art Of Anarchy, featuring Jeff Scott Soto, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Jon Votta, Vince Votta, and Tony Dickinson, released their new album, Let There Be Anarchy on CD and vinyl via Pavement on February 16.

Art Of Anarchy is one of those rare bands that doesn't play by rules, except for the ones they break. “Compromise", and "playing it safe" are terms that don't exist in the band’s vocabulary, pulverizing raw talent is what this band has always relied on along with artistic worlds of illusion and sound.

The band has entered into a Renaissance rebirth with a darker more sinister edge, that will reinforce the "anarchy" in Art Of Anarchy. Original founding members Jon Votta (guitar), Vince Votta (drums), and guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (former Guns N' Roses / Sons Of Apollo) welcome the talents of vocalist Jeff Scott Soto (former Yngwie Malmsteen / Sons Of Apollo) and bassist Tony Dickinson (Soto / Trans-Siberian Orchestra) into this new formation.

The band returns with their comeback album Let There Be Anarchy, which is a reflection of a modern society. With epic songs pushing the eight-minute mark, listeners will be taken to places that they may already be, are going to, or can only imagine. With the band's new lineup, the next chapter in Art Of Anarchy has just begun.

Art Of Anarchy looks forward to touring and bringing Anarchy back to the music world with future albums and tours to come… but that story is yet to be told!

Tracklisting:

"Die Hard"

"Echo Your Madness"

"Vilified"

"Bridge Of Tomorrow"

"Writing On The Wall"

"Rivals"

"Blind Man's Victory"

"Dying Days"

"The Good, The Bad, And The Insane"

"Disarray"

"Die Hard" video:

"Vilified" video:

(Sons Of Apollo photo - Hristo Shindov)