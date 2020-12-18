JEFF SCOTT SOTO Releases "Someone To Love" Quarantine Video

Jeff Scott Soto has released a quarantine video for "Someone To Love", the opening track of his new solo album, Wide Awake (In My Dreamland), out now via Frontiers Music Srl. Order the album here, and watch the clip below:

Produced by and written with Alessandro Del Vecchio, the release is the best of all the combined worlds of Soto’s previous solo albums and will delight his loyal melodic rock following. “Alessandro and I made sure to revisit the best of what my overall fans love and expect of me while adding some other influences and contemporary sounds. This lucky number 7 for me is one of my favorite releases to date!," says Soto.

CD versions of the album also include a bonus live album recorded at Frontiers Rock Festival in 2019, Live At Frontiers Rock Festival 2019, which was released in digital format only this past April.

Tracklisting:

CD 1

"Someone To Love"

"Mystified"

"Love's Blind"

"Without You"

"Lesson Of Love"

"Paper Wings"

"Love Will Find A Way"

"Between The Lines"

"Living In A Dream"

"Wide Awake (In My Dreamland)"

"Desperate"

CD2

"Drowning" (live)

"21St Century" (live)

"Believe In Me" (live)

"Look Inside Your Heart" (live)

"Eyes Of Love" (live)

Band Intros (live)

"Soul Divine" (live)

"Our Song" (live)

"Holding On" (live)

"I'll Be Waiting" (live)

"Stand Up" feat. Dino Jelusick (live)

"Without You" video:

Lineup:

Alessandro Del Vecchio - Bass, keys, guitars, backing vocals

Fabrizio Sgattoni - Guitars

Edu Cominato - Drums

Jeff Scott Soto - Vocals

August Zadra - backing vocals, lead guitar on "Between The Lines"