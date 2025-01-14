JEFF WATERS Breaks Down AMERIKAN KAOS Tribute To VAN HALEN "The Pasadena Four" (Video)

Back in May, Metal Department released Amerikan Kaos' Armageddon Boogie, the debut solo release by Jeff Waters. What you get here is pure hard rock, with some killer melodic hooks, making this a refreshing throwback to better days, but with a modern twist. Armageddon Boogie is the first part of a trilogy, with part 2 coming in 2025 and part 3 in 2026.

Speaking with Rock Kommander, Waters explains the song "The Pasadena Four". Check it out below.

Armageddon Boogie is available via digital platforms. It is also available in CD and limited edition vinyl LP formats here.

Tracklist:

"My Little Devil"

"The Pasadena Four"

"Roll On Down The Highway"

"Wait For Me (In Heaven)"

"Nobody"

"Armageddon Boogie"

"Pull The Wool"

"Our Love Song"

"Make Believe"

"Let It Go"