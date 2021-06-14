JEFFERSON STARSHIP Classic "Jane" Performed By Members Of TYPE O NEGATIVE, LUCIFER, THE HELLACOPTERS And More; Video

Two Minutes To Late Night is back with a cover of the Jefferson Starship classic, "Jane". Watch below.

A message states: "You taste like a burger! We covered the best song by a band who has changed their name three times because we love Wet Hot American Summer that much. This is our 42nd bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon. Become a Patreon patron today and get access to exclusive rewards like patches, t-shirts, even custom songs! Plus, you get to see every cover we make before it publicly premieres."

This cover features:

Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative, Danzig, Silvertomb)

Johanna Sadonis (Lucifer)

Nicke Anderson (Lucifer, The Hellacopters, Entombed)

Mlny Parsonz (Royal Thunder)

Cory Barhorst (Kylesa, Black Tusk)

Jordan Olds aka Gwarsenio Hall