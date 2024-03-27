JENNER – “Eye For An Eye” Playthrough Video Released

Serbian heavy / speed / thrash act Jenner released their second album, Prove Them Wrong, on January 24 on CD, vinyl, cassette, and digital formats via Fighter Records. Check out a bass, guitar, and vocal playthrough of the track "Eye For An Eye" below:

Jenner recently announced the departure of drummer Selena Simić.

A band statement reads: “We inform you that after two and a half years, Selena has decided to leave the band. We respect her decision as we understand it's difficult to play in two bands while living and working in another country.

“Thank you for everything you've contributed to Jenner over the years! The CDs will be signed as we promised (when we receive them), and the scheduled concerts will proceed as planned. Stay tuned for more dates and news!”

