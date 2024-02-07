JENNER Releases "Not Even You" Video

Serbian heavy / speed / thrash act Jenner released their second album, Prove Them Wrong, on January 24 on CD, vinyl, cassette, and digital formats via Fighter Records. Fourth single and video for “Not Even You” is streaming below:

Prove Them Wrong artwork and tracklisting:

"No Time For Prayer"

"Prove Them Wrong"

"Born For Something More"

"Down In The Pit"

"Not Even You"

"Eye For an Eye"

"I Saw It All Clear"

"Never Say Die"

"Laws Of The Weak"

"Never Say Die" video:

"No Time For Prayer":

"Prove Them Wrong":

For further details, visit Jenner on Facebook.