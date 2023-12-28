JENNER Releases Video For "Never Say Die"

Serbian heavy / speed / thrash band Jenner have launched a music video for the song "Never Say Die", as a third advance single from their second album, Prove Them Wrong, which will be released on January 24, 2024 through Fighter Records on CD, Vinyl, Cassette, and Digital formats.

Prove Them Wrong artwork and tracklisting:

"No Time For Prayer"

"Prove Them Wrong"

"Born For Something More"

"Down In The Pit"

"Not Even You"

"Eye For an Eye"

"I Saw It All Clear"

"Never Say Die"

"Laws Of The Weak"

