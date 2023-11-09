JENNER Reveals Cover Art, Tracklisting, First Song From New Album

Serbian heavy / speed / thrash band Jenner has just revealed the cover art and advance single for their second album Prove Them Wrong, which will be released on January 24, 2024 through Fighter Records on CD and Digital formats.

Check out the title track, "Prove Them Wrong":

Prove Them Wrong artwork and tracklisting:

"No Time For Prayer"

"Prove Them Wrong"

"Born For Something More"

"Down In The Pit"

"Not Even You"

"Eye For an Eye"

"I Saw It All Clear"

"Never Say Die"

"Laws Of The Weak"

For further details, visit Jenner on Facebook.